117,930 Shares in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hoegh LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

