1,250 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $221.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $1.0571 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.