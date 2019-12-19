13,376 Shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GTY Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 191,433 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 56.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTYH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $5.57 on Thursday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

