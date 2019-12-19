1,341 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $263.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.39 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.61.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,989 shares of company stock worth $107,616,171. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

