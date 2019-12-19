13,603 Shares in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iteris by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iteris Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

