1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.37. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 5,418 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

