209,341 Shares in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 209,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pearson by 932.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

PSO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Pearson PLC has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

