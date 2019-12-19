23,901 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

