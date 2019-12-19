$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

