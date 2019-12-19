3,212 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $174,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $118,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $127,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $293,347.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,799 shares of company stock valued at $44,059,485. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

