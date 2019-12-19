3DCoin (3DC) Market Capitalization Achieves $824,945.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $824,945.00 and $84,008.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,447,038 coins and its circulating supply is 69,157,344 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

