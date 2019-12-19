3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,087.91

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,087.91 and traded as high as $1,113.00. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,104.50, with a volume of 2,123,851 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,086.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,088.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

