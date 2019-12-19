49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

49 North Resources Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

