7,591 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3,353.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 89,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

