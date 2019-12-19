$77.75 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $77.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.31 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $270.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.61 million to $271.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $368.95 million, with estimates ranging from $342.85 million to $381.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. First Analysis assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $310,132.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $1,286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,646,245. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.