8,241 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

