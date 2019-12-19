ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Shares of ABM opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

