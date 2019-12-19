Acadia Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,693% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of ACHC opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

