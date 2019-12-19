ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACAD opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $34,773.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

