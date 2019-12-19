Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading Down 32.7%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares traded down 32.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.52, 26,690,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,345% from the average session volume of 600,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

