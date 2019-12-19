Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Shares Up 23.8%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML)’s stock price rose 23.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 1,163,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

Aeon Metals Company Profile (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

