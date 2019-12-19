Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.06% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

