Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

