Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $131,080.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $197,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $2,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

