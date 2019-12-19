Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 4,428 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $429,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -500.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

