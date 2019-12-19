Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

