Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FRBA stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. First Bank has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Bank by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Bank by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

