Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $20.14

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.