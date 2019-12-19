Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $33.30

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $2,812,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 316.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 37.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

