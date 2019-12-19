Analysts Set LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $83.38

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $69.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. LGI Homes has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

