Analysts Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) PT at $19.38

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 115,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.