Analyzing PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 0 2 0 2.00 PlayAGS 1 2 5 0 2.50

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.60%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Amcor.

Volatility & Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.07% 18.16% 6.02% PlayAGS -7.87% -8.15% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.84 $430.20 million $0.61 17.66 PlayAGS $285.30 million 1.51 -$20.85 million ($0.15) -80.87

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amcor beats PlayAGS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

