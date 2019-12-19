Analyzing Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Glaukos (OTCMKTS:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -8.60% -4.01% -2.83% Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 2 4 0 2.25 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $181.28 million 11.37 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -152.97 Spectral Medical $2.96 million 44.25 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Volatility and Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

