Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,063.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,989.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

