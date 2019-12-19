Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 1% to $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

