Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -222.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

