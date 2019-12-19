Apollo Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,008% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

