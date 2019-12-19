Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Prabu G. Raja Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 470,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 217,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

