Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

ARW opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a market cap of $467.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74).

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

