Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay Sells 1,944 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AJG opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $95.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

