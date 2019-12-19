ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $40.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.81.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

