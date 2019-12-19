ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.59

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $21.64. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 338,471 shares changing hands.

ATA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$341,673.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$512,500.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

