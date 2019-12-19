Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Laidlaw increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg J. Divis purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Also, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $494,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

