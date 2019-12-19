Avaya (AVYA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avaya to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avaya alerts:

43.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -23.24% 14.49% 3.47% Avaya Competitors -109.28% -9.78% -4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya’s rivals have a beta of 4.71, indicating that their average share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avaya and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.89 billion -$671.00 million 3.17 Avaya Competitors $738.92 million -$22.85 million 9.90

Avaya has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avaya and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Avaya Competitors 203 627 1059 48 2.49

Avaya presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Avaya beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides an open development platform for customers and third parties to create custom applications and automated workflows for their needs; and contact center solutions that enable customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value. This segments communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, and performance management. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also delivers cloud business communications services and solutions to connect with customers. Avaya Holdings Corp. sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.