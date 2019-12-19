Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 91.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

