Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 12,013 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

