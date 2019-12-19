Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

BLDP stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

