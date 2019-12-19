Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $65.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the lowest is $62.71 million. Banc of California posted sales of $73.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $271.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $282.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $253.65 million to $280.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

BANC stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,460,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Banc of California by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 123,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

