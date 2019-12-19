Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

BK opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

