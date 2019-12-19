Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 180,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 180,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,442.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. Analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

